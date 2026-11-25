It was a new morning in the I’m A Celebrity jungle and following winning three luxury items in yesterday’s challenge, the celebrities were in high spirits.

Leomie told Wayne: “I can’t lie, Wayne, that foot spa, I can still feel the effects now my feet feel nice and fresh!”

She continued, addressing all her campmates: “Also, I’ll just say from now as well, if you’re gonna use the foot spa, pump the water yourself from down there, because it’s not a water duty. Do not use the water that we need to drink and eat, I’ll tell you that from now. Me and Mariella you know we’re gonna struggle but we’re gonna get it done for the water, everyone is gonna be hydrated but for feet, it’s not water duty.”

An amused AJ said of the water: “Didn’t you pump it last night for your feet?”

Leomie quipped back: “No, because I had to pump it because I’m the water duty so I can get it from there, I have to go down there regardless mate, I can get it from wherever I

like!”

EPISODE 10 PREVIEW ALERT

Leomie and Leigh slide into a booth at ‘The Rotten Rovers’, where the drinks are blended, the critters are plenty and nobody’s asking for a top-up. Will they swallow their pride- and everything else- to win stars for camp?

SHARKY, RICKY, CHLOE AND MARIELLA BRAVED ‘THE SAVAGE SEWER’

Following the latest public vote, it was time for Sharky, Ricky, Chloe and Mariella to brave the day’s Bushtucker Trial, ‘The Savage Sewer’.

Arriving at the trial zone, Ant & Dec labelled them ‘The dream team’. With hunger kicking in for camp and the pressure to win stars at an all time high, Sharky told a shocked Ant & Dec “I think my last seven meals in a row have been rice and beans.”

It was explained the celebrities would be locked into four connecting chambers, with a pipe running through all of them. The task was simple: they’d need to get the 12 stars from one end of the pipe to the other end to release them. However, they could each only move one star at a time. With just 12 minutes to release all 12 stars, the pressure was on.

As the klaxon sounded, Sharky and Mariella in the top two chambers got coated with molasses and fish guts, as Chloe and Ricky were joined by rats in the two chambers below. With Sharky in the first chamber, it was his job to move each star along the pipe to begin its journey. Passing it through an intersection full of green ants Mariella received it and passed it down to Chloe, before it finally made its way to Ricky who retrieved the star and placed it safely in his bag.

With one star down and eleven to go, they picked up the pace to transport the rest of the stars along the pipe and down to Ricky. Soon they were on a roll and with Chloe tasked with passing the stars to Ricky, she shouted frantically: “Ricky, Ricky, Ricky, Ricky!” to which Ant & Dec repeated it back in the tune of the Kaiser Chief’s song ‘Ruby’, as Ricky himself joined in.

With the twelfth and final star making its way along the pipe, Chloe shouted: “Come on Ricky!” as she passed it to his chamber, as Dec joked: “You sounded like Bianca there!”

With the twelfth and final star firmly in Ricky’s bag, all four celebrities were released from the chambers and met with a round of applause from an impressed Ant & Dec.

Ecstatic with their full house, Sharky, Ricky, Chloe and Mariella headed back to camp to tell their fellow celebrities the good news. A thrilled camp all cheered with joy, chanting “Twelve stars!”

JACK AND LEIGH TOOK ON THE JUNGLE HOTLINE

Later that day, Leigh and Jack headed out of camp to take on the day’s Jungle Hotline challenge, named ‘Sofa-Strating’.

Sat on an old sofa in front of a TV, they had to solve a series of riddles that appeared on the TV screen. For each riddle, they had to find the answer by diving down the back of the sofa to a hidden room where the corresponding object would be, attached to a key. Once found, they had to climb back out the sofa with the key and use it to unlock the correct padlock.

Successfully unlocking all four padlocks in the twenty minute time limit, camp then received a phone call from Kiosk Kev.

He instructed the celebrities to line up in front of the phonebox. One by one, they had to say a word that rhymed with the word Kev gave them – ‘phone’, with only 90 second to do so.

With the pressure mounting, the celebrities successfully won the day’s treat of chocolate brownies.

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! tonight at 9:15pm on ITV1, STV & ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV & ITVX.