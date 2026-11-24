Sticking at Kempton and possibly one of the worst Listed races I can remember at 7.00pm even though it sees the return to action of the much loved Constitution Hill. Much as we would all love him to win, and he could make me look stupid on his day, surely El Cordobes comes home in front.

His last run unsurprisingly saw him outclassed in the Grade One Breeders’ Cup Turf but he has placed in far better races than this around the world and this ought to be little more than an exercise canter for the son of the legendary Frankel.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win El Cordobes 7.00pm Kempton 11/8 most bookmakers