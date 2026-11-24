Short and hopefully sweet this Wednesday as I am heading off to Tokyo to cover the Japan Cup for the Daily Sport on your behalf and a free bar in the airport lounge is just that bit too tempting!

Both my selections run on the all-weather with so many non-runners over the jumps lately, starting in the 5.20pm at Kempton where the word is out that the previously unraced Highest Peak is working with previous winners at Charlie Appleby’s Newmarket yard and matching strides with some of them.

A homebred son of Blue Point, it took a gelding operation to get him to give his all and although that means we won’t be seeing him in next year’s classics regardless, a winning debut is eagerly anticipated.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Highest Peak 5.20pm Kempton 4/6 Bet365