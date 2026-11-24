*** Swift Flourish – 8.24 Towcester

** Trapstyle Pasha – 8.07 Towcester

* Bogger Pro – 6.59 Towcester

Swift Flourish is still a little close to her season date but she ran well enough in this grade last time out to think that she can come on sufficiently to land this D3 contest tonight. She was two grades higher just a couple of months ago before her seasonal rest and she will get plenty of room to operate with those drawn outside of her moving off.

Three of these were being Trapstyle Pasha last week as she made her debut over the 460m trip. She went more than four and a half lengths quicker in a solo trial than she did in that race, so there is plenty more to come from her as she learns her craft over this longer distance. If she can take control again on the rails early as she did that day, she can follow up.

The drop back into graded company could be the key to Bogger Pro to come back to winning form this evening. His two runs back from a break of three and a half months both came in open race company, able to run in an A3 here. He was far from disgraced in either of the open runs and has not been this far down the graded ladder since March when he was still relatively new to this track.