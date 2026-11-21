Later that day, Sharky entered camp with a laminate, urging everyone to take a seat. He read out:

“Celebrities, the public have been voting for the first leader of camp. Once elected, the new leader will chose a deputy, only the leader will be allowed to sit in the leader’s seat. The leaders and the deputy are exempt from all chores and can not assist in any work around camp. The leaders will also be granted the privilege of one cup of tea a day.”

As it was revealed Wayne was voted by the public as the new leader of camp, he jumped up in joy. With the decision on who his deputy would be as his first job, he didn’t hesitate to pick his fellow scouser Claire.

Their first task was to decide upon chores for the rest of the camp. With the responsibility firmly in their hands, they delegated the following tasks to their fellow celebrities:

Camp Chefs – Mairella and AJ

Washing up duty – Ricky and Leigh

Water duty – Sharky and Chloe

Wood duty – Ade and Jack

Dunny duty – Leomie and Joanna

After sharing the news, Wayne grinned and sat on his throne as he joked: “I feel terrible, honestly!”

A concerned Mariella asked: “Does it start from tonight? This was gonna be my one night off from cooking.”

Wayne confirmed: “It starts from now.”

Mariella quipped back: “Great…”

KITCHEN DRAMA: TOO MANY COOKS IN CAMP

It was AJ and Leigh’s first morning in camp and AJ was in high spirits. She told the Bush Telegraph: “First night sleeping in the jungle with my campmates and it was ten out of ten! I thought I was a goner and then the next thing you know, you’re at the most surreal, magical sleepover I’ve ever been to. It weren’t too shabby.”

Talk quickly turned to cooking duties following a tense dinner last night, with Mariella wondering if AJ was wanting to take over. She told the Bush Telegraph: “Obviously there was a bit of friction last night so I think it’s better for me to just stand back, you know, but actually I think we’re a really harmonious camp and I think it’s good as it is.”

Taking the opportunity to speak to AJ, Mariella asked her: “Are you on food today or would you like to ease in?”

AJ replied: “I will do whatever is required.”

Mariella told her: “But nobody’s in charge so what’s required is…if you’d like to then I am really happy.”

AJ answered: “I’m happy to do absolutely whatever. If you don’t wanna cook tonight, I’m happy to”

Mariella quipped back: “It’s not just tonight, it’s breakfast, lunch and dinner if you’re doing the cooking. So it’s breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s not just dinner, so if you’re up for it, be my guest.”

AJ reiterated: “I’m up for anything.”

She later told the Bush Telegraph, “Kitchen drama has already started, do you know what I mean? You offer to help and then it’s like oh are you sure? And I’m like yeah, did you not want me to help? It’s confusing, I don’t know how people communicate yet. I’m new.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! **** PREVIEW ALERT ****

Mariella and Leigh team up to take on ‘Muckingham Palace’. As Leigh searches for stars inside the palace, Ant offers him some words of encouragement.

JACK FACED HIS FEARS IN ‘BRUTAL BALANCE’

That morning, it was revealed Jack would take on the day’s Bushtucker trial, ‘Brutal Balance’.

AJ asked him: “Are you scared of much?”

To which he replied: “Heights…physically my belly goes, my palms get sweaty.”

As a nervous Jack got ready to leave, the campmates cheered him off, labelling him ‘Outback Jack’.

At the trial area, Ant & Dec explained what he’d be facing. Suspended 100 feet in the air, Jack would have to make his way out along treacherous balance beams, collecting stars along the way. With twelve stars to collect and twelve minutes in total, Ant teased: “There might be some surprises on the way…”

Lifted up on a harness, Jack got into position taking deep breaths to calm his nerves. As the klaxon sounded he slowly headed along the first beam to collect the first two stars up for grabs.

With two stars under his belt, he continued to the second beam – a circular beam that twisted as he walked on it, which contained two more stars. Struggling to keep his balance, he fell off and defeatedly told Ant & Dec: “I don’t think I’ll be able to do that one at all”

Ant urged him: “Don’t be skipping it yet, Jack!”

Jack joked: “Well that is my name, isn’t it? Skip by name, skip by nature!”

Flying through with four stars collected, he headed onto the very wobbly third beam to collect two more stars. Making his way back with his fifth and sixth stars, he nearly dropped one and narrowly missed it falling off the edge.

The fourth beam was angled down to the ground, with Jack having to ever so slowly edge along it, with his knees bent, to avoid falling. He told Ant & Dec: “I bet this is a real ick the way I’m walking! It’s not very sexy is it?”

The fifth beam was labelled ‘the blind beam’, where Jack was blindfolded on his way to collect his ninth and tenth stars.

With ten stars down and two to go, he progressed to the sixth beam, named ‘The Wobbly Walk’ and with that in the bag, he finally took on ‘The Leap of Faith’ for his final star where he had jump and catch the star. However the pressure was on, as Ant informed him he would get one shot only.

With the tension mounting and his nerves building, he got ready to jump and successfully collected the twelfth star to secure a full house.

Pleased he conquered his fears, he headed back to tell his fellow campmates who were over the moon at the news – knowing they’d eat well that night.

LEIGH AND AJ GOT TO KNOW THEIR CAMPMATES

Later that day, AJ and Wayne bonded over their upbringings, discovering that both of their mums were their dinner ladies in school.

AJ explained: “I’ve got five brothers, two sisters. My mum and dad are Nigerian from poor families in Nigeria but yeah we go back to that village, it’s beautiful.”

Wayne: “It’s good to go back isn’t it.”

AJ agreed: “It’s good to know where you’re from, it helps you embrace the opportunities that you do get and appreciate them more and enjoy them.”

Talking about his music tastes, Wayne told AJ: “I’m very diverse, I’ve been listening to Stormzy more recently but then before a game, I used to listen to Susan Boyle. I love Celine Dion, obviously Whitney Houston, Tina Turner.”

AJ joked: “You’re a pop girly, you’re a hun!”

Leigh was also settling into camp life by getting to know Joanna.

Talking about Celebrity Juice, she revealed: “Every time you wanted me to go onto Celeb Juice I said no, I was too scared!”

Leigh said of the show: “Everyone was always pissed, it was like a party!”

Talking about the show’s successful fourteen-year run, he mentioned other stars who turned down doing the show including Alan Carr who said: “No! Because you’re gonna throw a dildo at me!”

Leigh also recalled how later on in the show’s run Tom Grennan came on and Leigh said to him: “I don’t know who you are but if you’re nice, I’ll buy your album but he came on and he was so lovely and fun and so I bought his album and I listened and went ‘Oh my god’ and the next time he come on I went ‘you’re amazing! Come on every week.’ ”

He added: “And then I can remember seeing him at Glastonbury performing and I went ‘I know him, I know him!, and was like, proud of him!”

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV & ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV & ITVX.