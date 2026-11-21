*** Epic Hawk – 8.26 Hove

** Ballymac Blanco – 7.50 Central Park

* Face The Storm – 9.45 Monmore

The debut from Epic Hawk last week was impressive, set to back that up in the maiden final this evening at Hove. He was away and gone last Saturday night, stopping the clock in a very impressive 29.23. For a March 25 pup on debut, it was a spectacular run, looking like he is very much a youngster who can make a serious impression next year.

Last week at Central Park saw a return to winning ways for Ballymac Blanco, notching his first success since July when he was completing a hat-trick of successes over this track and trip all from the red jacket. He sported that once more last week and will start again from the innermost draw this evening. He has won five of his last six starts at this track from trap one, Brunch Pal the only dog to beat him, and that kind of record warrants support again tonight.

Although he was up against the staying track record holder at Valley last time out, it was still a slightly below par run from Face The Storm. He is back at a track here that he has shown some decent form at in the past, dipping under 38 seconds. If he is capable of producing anything close to that this evening then he should be hard to hold around the outside.