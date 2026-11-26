*** Toddys Time – 7.11 Newcastle

** Blacklisted – 6.53 Newcastle

* Fabulous Harmony – 8.36 Newcastle

Things didn’t work out at Doncaster for Toddys Time on his first start in England but he made up for that second time up with a deeply impressive win over tonight’s track and trip. He closed out in Ireland with a 28.39 at Shelbourne which shows him to be a very classy recruit for Tom Heilbron, and after just five career races, it is unknown where his ceiling is.

It could be a good night for Heilbron at his home track with Blacklisted also looking like a winner on the card. The pup has had just one race so far, absolutely bolting up in an A2, clocking a very smart 28.65 in the process. His trial at Shelbourne in September marked him out as a smart one, beating a subsequent ON2, three-round winner. He can make it 2/2 this evening.

There has been a little while since Fabulous Harmony last got her head in front but she has been running against some smart types in her recent efforts. She takes on another here in Grouchos Chief, though he has not seen this track before and she is a local star which swings the vote in her favour. Her September wins in the 28.40s set a strong standard and even her 28.57 when second last time is a strong level to set.