*** Mad For Cash – 8.53 Romford

** Sperrin Mist – 8.13 Romford

* Vahbelle – 9.13 Romford

Although she is a short price, Mad For Cash looks well worth supporting back at one of her favourite hunting grounds this evening. She has returned from seasonal rest in good form at Dunstall Park, picking up a win and then a close second there. She has won eight of her 16 starts at Romford all told, including three sub 35-second wins, and that level of form sets a strong standard.

The lack of a look at this venue is a slight concern for Sperrin Mist but she has a some strong form at both Hove and Central Park already in her short career that makes her the standout performer in here. That form has come over both four and six bends, with this in-between distance likely to suit her fine. There should still be better to come from her, and that very much swings the vote in her favour.

Connections will be hoping that the early pace of Vahbelle is the difference in a stayers final this evening as she should be out and away from her rivals by the time they get to the first bend. There are some solid types in opposition but her main danger has a tough draw in four for a railer and the selection can be away and gone before that strong-running rival untangles herself from the pack.