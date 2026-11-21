The 12.55pm at Lingfield is a mile novice on the all-weather for juveniles but interestingly Godolphin have four of the 10 runners, three trained by Saeed Bin Suroor, and my pick trained by Charlie Appleby.

Olympic Charter looked a horse with a bright future when debuting at Nottingham over a mile and a quarter, winning by a comfortable length and a quarter despite wandering and showing plenty of signs of his inexperience.

He can only improve for that and although he will have to, trying to give 4lb or more to all of his rivals, I get the feeling he may be group class next season in which case this is his to lose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Olympic Charter 12.55pm Lingfield 7/4 Bet365