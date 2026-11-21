It may be a bit tricky finding a price but I have made no secret that I think Francis-Henri Graffard’s Erdenali would have given Bow Echo some serious competition had they ever met over a mile and if my view is correct then he will prove hard to stop in the Mile Championship at Kyoto Japan this morning (6.40am if anyone is up by then to watch).

The winner of four of his five starts, he put useful yardstick Ten Bob Tony in his place at Longchamp last time out, leading at the furlong pole and soon putting the race to bed with Gstaad back in third.

I am hoping he remains in training next year when he can only get better with another winter on his back, but if not he can surely add over £850,000 to the prize fund by taking this and starting our Sunday with a bang.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Erdenali 6.40am Kyoto (Japan) SP only at the time of writing