Just the one suggestion over the jumps for me today when John Joseph Hanlon sends point-to-point second Correen over the Irish Sea in the hunt for £5,446 to the winner of the novice hurdle at 1.07pm.

I am always wary of point-to-point form as trainers usually start them off over two miles, and we have no idea if they are speed or stamina, but none of that malarkey here, as the daughter of Blue Bresi jumps straight in over three miles or so.

She was only beaten a neck at Loughanmore last month so we know she is fit and with the winner scoring since, the form has an acceptable look about it.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Correen 1.07pm Exeter 7/4 Sky Bet and Paddy Power

Photo credit Liesl King