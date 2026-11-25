Blue Carpet was as consistent as any owner could want over hurdles, winning two of his five starts and finishing second in the other three including last time out in a Class Two handicap at Haydock where he went under by less than two lengths.

He makes his debut over the larger obstacles this afternoon, so we have to take his jumping abilities on trust, but he is sure to have been extensively schooled at home by the Skelton team, and as he gets a good word in the stable tours and is expected to win at a much higher level, a clear round ought to see him win this with the minimum of fuss.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Blue Carpet 2.22pm Lingfield 7/4 Bet365

Photo credit Liesl King