Nothing easy today despite plenty of racing, but I can tell you that Ben Pauling thinks quite highly of point-to-point winner True To My Word, who won as she pleased by 10 lengths at Castlelands and was then sold on for £160,000 at the Cheltenham sales last March.

A daughter of Poet’s Word out of a Black Sam Bellamy mare, she has a mix of speed and stamina in her pedigree and is sensibly starting off over two and a half miles at Lingfield this afternoon.

Reported to have schooled well her position in the market may give us a better idea of her readiness first time out, but for now I can tell you she has a bit if class about her.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win True To My Word 1.47pm Lingfield 6/4 Bet365

Photo credit Liesl King