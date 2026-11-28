Henry Coates stunned top seed Wessel Nijman on a remarkable opening day at the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals, as a host of big names crashed out on Friday.
Coates – fresh from an impressive televised debut at the Grand Slam of Darts – defied an astonishing 110.56 average from Nijman to continue his rise at Butlin’s Minehead Resort.
Nijman, a winner of six Players Championship titles in 2026, recorded the second-highest losing average in the tournament’s history, as five of the title favourites suffered early exits.
Day One of the £750,000 tournament saw 32 round one matches split across Main Stage and Stage Two, as newly crowned Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price crashed out against Poland’s number two Sebastian Bialecki.
World number two Gian van Veen joined the list of high-profile casualties, paying the price for a profligate display in his 6-4 defeat to Sweden’s premier player Jeffrey de Graaf.
European Champion Ross Smith was beaten by his namesake and 2022/23 World Champion Michael Smith, who averaged 99 to triumph in his first televised ranking appearance since March.
World number seven James Wade lost out to Justin Hood in Friday’s afternoon session, while Karel Sedlacek produced a spectacular 170 checkout en route to dumping out 2014 champion Gary Anderson.
Sedlacek’s reward will be a clash against Mickey Mansell, who overturned a three-leg deficit to stun 2022 runner-up Rob Cross, with the Irishman surviving three match darts to register his first win at this event in nine years.
However, former champions Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen avoided the same fate that befell their title rivals, recording 6-3 wins against Darryl Pilgrim and Connor Scutt respectively.
Two-time champion Humphries will now lock horns with Australian number one Damon Heta, who withstood a 102 average from Krzysztof Ratajski to enjoy a return to winning ways on the big stage.
Cameron Menzies was Friday’s outstanding performer, averaging 108.9 to topple Mensur Suljovic and set up a showdown against German number one Martin Schindler, who saw off Charlie Manby in an entertaining affair.
Kevin Doets also delivered in his 6-1 demolition of Ritchie Edhouse, averaging 107.34 to advance alongside his compatriots Jermaine Wattimena, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Niels Zonneveld.
Chris Dobey – a winner of three Players Championship titles in 2026 – fought past Belgian number one Mike De Decker to book a tie against a resurgent Joe Cullen, who averaged 102 in accounting for Richard Veenstra.
Jonny Clayton and Danny Noppert will also go head-to-head for a place in the last 16, having kicked off their campaigns with victories against Tom Sykes and Scott Williams respectively.
Stephen Bunting survived four match darts to complete a comeback win over Max Hopp, and the former Masters champion will now play Luke Woodhouse, who registered a ton-topping average in seeing off Alexander Merkx.
Beau Greaves marked her Players Championship Finals debut with a battling 6-3 success against Christian Kist, while fellow newcomer Tommy Morris overcame Callan Rydz to continue his rise.
Morris will take on James Hurrell – a whitewash winner against William O’Connor – with Greaves pitted against former UK Open semi-finalist Rob Owen, who edged past Tom Bissell in a decider.
Bradley Brooks also came through a last-leg shoot-out against 2023 UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, progressing alongside former finalists Ryan Searle and Kim Huybrechts.
Nevertheless, 2018 champion Daryl Gurney and 2016 runner-up Dave Chisnall were beaten by Maik Kuivenhoven and Gabriel Clemens, before a clinical Darius Labanauskas dispatched Spanish number one Cristo Reyes 6-1 to round off the evening’s proceedings.
The 2026 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals continues on Saturday, with round two taking place in the afternoon, ahead of round three in a bumper evening session.
Day Two of this year’s showpiece will be broadcast live on ITV3 & ITV4 in the UK, and through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay.
Coverage is also being broadcast on PDCTV (excluding subscribers in the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland), while action from Stage Two in Reds will be broadcast worldwide on PDCTV on Saturday.
Friday November 27
Round One
Afternoon Session
Main Stage
Martin Schindler 6-4 Charlie Manby
Kevin Doets 6-1 Ritchie Edhouse
Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Alexander Merkx
Chris Dobey 6-4 Mike De Decker
Jonny Clayton 6-4 Tom Sykes
Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Gary Anderson
Justin Hood 6-4 James Wade
Joe Cullen 6-3 Richard Veenstra
Stage Two
Rob Owen 6-5 Tom Bissell
Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Niko Springer
James Hurrell 6-0 William O’Connor
Tommy Morris 6-3 Callan Rydz
Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Daryl Gurney
Bradley Brooks 6-5 Andrew Gilding
Kim Huybrechts 6-2 Joe Hunt
Cameron Menzies 6-3 Mensur Suljovic
Evening Session
Main Stage
Jeffrey de Graaf 6-4 Gian van Veen
Beau Greaves 6-3 Christian Kist
Michael Smith 6-3 Ross Smith
Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Connor Scutt
Luke Humphries 6-3 Darryl Pilgrim
Henry Coates 6-3 Wessel Nijman
Darius Labanauskas 6-1 Cristo Reyes
Beau Greaves 6-3 Christian Kist
Michael Smith 6-3 Ross Smith
Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Connor Scutt
Luke Humphries 6-3 Darryl Pilgrim
Henry Coates 6-3 Wessel Nijman
Darius Labanauskas 6-1 Cristo Reyes
Stage Two
Mickey Mansell 6-5 Rob Cross
Danny Noppert 6-2 Scott Williams
Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Dave Chisnall
Ryan Searle 6-1 Brendan Dolan
Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Keane Barry
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Alan Soutar
Damon Heta 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski
Stephen Bunting 6-5 Max Hopp
Saturday November 28
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Round Two
Main Stage
Michael Smith v Niels Zonneveld
Henry Coates v Gabriel Clemens
Beau Greaves v Rob Owen
Chris Dobey v Joe Cullen
Darius Labanauskas v Michael van Gerwen
Luke Humphries v Damon Heta
Luke Woodhouse v Stephen Bunting
Danny Noppert v Jonny Clayton
Stage Two
Bradley Brooks v Kim Huybrechts
Karel Sedlacek v Mickey Mansell
Kevin Doets v Justin Hood
Martin Schindler v Cameron Menzies
James Hurrell v Tommy Morris
Sebastian Bialecki v Jeffrey de Graaf
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Maik Kuivenhoven
Jermaine Wattimena v Ryan Searle
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Round Three
Main Stage
Schedule TBC
Stage Two
Schedule TBC
Photos credit Taylor Lanning/PDC