Japan Cup 2026 Preview.

You never really know what you are going to get when you accept the kind invitations of other racing jurisdictions, but it seems safe to say I have struck lucky this year.

I had already hoped that Calandagan remained on target for the Japan Cup from Tokyo racecourse having won it in course record time last year, and as the World’s 14th best according to the Longines rankings that would have been good enough for me, but no, I am being spoiled.

Last seen finishing second over an inadequate mile and a quarter in the Champion Stakes at Ascot, he has previously finished second to the brilliant (but now retired) Kalpana in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Ascot, beaten a length and half trying to give her 3lb, and with wins in the Sheema Classic and the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud already this year, both Group Ones.

He clearly turns up with every chance and in any other year there would be minimal hesitation where my money would be going but oh no, this is far from a normal year.

Three and three-quarter lengths ahead of him at Ascot on his latest start was a certain Ombudsman, rated the second best horse in the World at present (Ka Ying Rising is ranked number one and I’ll be seeing him in Hong Kong, happy days), and despite talk of retirement, connections have decided to give him one last hoorah in Tokyo, and that’s where life gets interesting.

Over ten furlongs I am convinced the John and Thady Gosden five-year-old would win and do so in style, but over a mile and a half plus (2400mtrs) things get that bit more complicated.

As a son of Night Of Thunder, who won four races over six furlongs to a mile (and now stands at an incredible 450,000 Euros at stud), and out of Syndicate (by Dansili) he could be deemed lucky to get the mile and a quarter on pedigree making this mile and a half a massive question mark.

All credit is due to Godolphin and Sheikh Mohammed for being sporting enough to give him this one final target, but when a horse had had 14 career starts without ever trying further than ten furlongs you have to wonder why?

I did notice that the recent times for the Japan Cup have been between two minutes 20.3 seconds (Calandagan breaking the track record last year) and two minutes 25.5 seconds (off a slow pace in 2024), and when you compare those to Newbury, who AI tell me is the nearest European track for topography with a course record time of two minutes 28.26 (by Azamour in 2005), with the Epsom Derby quickest time of two minutes 31.33 (Workforce in 2010), it looks to me that the race is invariably run at either a hell for leather pace – or it’s a fairly easy track, but which assumption is the correct one?

Naturally, all the other jockeys will be fully aware of the possible stamina limitations and electric finishing burst of William Buick’s mount and seem likely to make sure he has nowhere to hide, so it is going to be intriguing, but decisions have to be made.

European contenders summary:

Calandagan – for many the French challenger remains the value call, and understandably so.

We know he travels well having won this last season, and by definition we also know he handles the track and the expected going – you simply do not break course records in a race of this magnitude by simply turning up.

He stays the trip well and can be excused his second to Ombudsman over an inadequate distance at Ascot and is (in my opinion) far better suited by the 12 furlongs.

Some suggest he is not quite the force of old at the age of five, others that this was always his seasonal target and we won’t see him at his peak until Sunday.

Goliath – the second of our French contenders and overlooked by the majority- including me.

He has been here before when loudly touted by his effervescent owner John Stewart but failed when only sixth of 14 behind Do Deuce in 2024 (but beaten less than four lengths) and although his recent form does include an easy win in the Preis von Europa at Cologne when last seen in September, he still looks likely to come up a fraction short in this field.

Minnie Hauk – when Aidan O’Brien sends a horse abroad common sense suggests we sit up and take plenty of notice.

Last season she was straight out of the top drawer winning the English Irish and Yorkshire Oaks treble before going down by a head to Daryz in the Arc in Paris, and you don’t need me to tell you that is top level form.

Five lengths adrift of Ethical Diamond in the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, she has had a poor season by her standards in 2026, winning for the first time since the Group Two Mooresbridge Stakes on her return in May when successful at Ascot in the Fillies And Mares on Champions day.

She missed this year’s Breeders’ to come here instead for her last start before being retired and is not one to dismiss, and now she seems fully recovered from the corns that held her back earlier in the season all things seem possible though she will need to do more back among the colts and geldings.

Ethical Diamond – trainer Willie Mullins is a law unto himself, as proved last season when he sent the Ebor winner over to America for the Breeder’s Cup Turf as an unfancied outsider – who duly won by a length and a quarter after racing from way off the pace at the rewarding odds of 28/1.

His one win in five starts since was the Group Three Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown with his latest start seeing a five and a quarter length ninth behind Benvenuto Cellini at Keeneland in the years turf, and he will need a new career best by some margin to even bother some of these.

Ombudsman – where do I start with one of the best horses of recent years? Trained in Newmarket by John and Thady Gosden, the five-year-old has won 10 of his 14 starts, placed in another three, and missed the frame on a sole occasion when fourth at York in August when the softer ground and riding tactics appeared to be his undoing. It’s dry here as I write which is a positive, and with over £5 million in prize money and a career at stud next, he owes connections nothing.

I do have to wonder why he has never tried a mile and a half before, but we know he can travel (albeit only as far as Dubai when he won the Dubai Turf in March) and he was close to four lengths in front of Calandagan last time out at Ascot, but behind the same rival in the same race in 2025, so it’s a tough call as to which of them (if either) will come out on top.

The other international challenger:

Teao – The current Chilean horse of the year is now in the hands of John Sadler in the USA (which helps with quarantine protocols) and although a striking grey (for those who like that sort of thing) he arrives as an unknown quantity despite winning the Gran Premio Latinoamericano when last in action in April.

I asked his trainer how he knew the son of Ya Primo was up to the task and apparently, he has been working well with graded horses at home in Southern California, but with no form lines I can find that is all we have to go on.

Naturally, when you arrive here to write a European centric article it can be all too easy to neglect the class of the local runners when drawing any conclusions and when it comes to Japan that would be naïve – they have won this in 19 of the last 20 runnings – so I am keeping my ears open and talking to as many trainers jockeys and owners as I can before making a final decision, as well as awaiting the all-important draw.

The Home Team:

I will not pretend I have an in depth understanding of Japanese form and talking to local journalists they do all seem to feel they will have an issue keeping the prize money at home this year with the strength of the foreign challenge, but then again, home advantage is not something to ignore at any of the international meetings.

Croix Du Nord is an obvious contender after winning the Osaka Hai and the Tenno Sho (Spring) before running into traffic problems when fifth in the Tenno So (Autumn).

Only a four-year-old he could have even more to offer and makes the shortlist alongside personal favourite Masquerade Ball.

He went down by just a head in last year’s renewal (to Calandagan) after a prolonged battle up the long straight but hasn’t reproduced that so far this year with a highly respectable length second to Romantic Warrior in April at Sha Tin before a seventh to Kalpana at Ascot. Only 11th in the Tenno Sho (Autumn) here earlier in the month, in his defence that was his first run in over three months and he may come on for it.

Lightly raced compared to many this season, he is back on home turf (literally), though it has to be noted that he was getting 5lb from Calandagan last season and they meet on level terms in 2026.

Danon Decile is the one the locals seem to think can serve it up to the “foreign” challengers after he won the Tenno Sho (Autumn) earlier this month, breaking a run of three third places on the bounce, and with chances there is improvement to come.

Conclusions:

I know when I write these articles that finding the winner won’t be easy – comparing form from different continents is close to impossible, even trainers can’t be sure how their horses will react to the travel until after the race, and from a European perspective it’s the end of a long hard season – as witnessed by some below par efforts at both Champions Day and the Breeders’ Cup from horses where better was expected (Kalpana and Gstaad spring to mind).

Having made my form shortlist, I have now awaited the draw (it’s an 18 runner field and trust me, they invariably go like a bat out of hell when the stalls open), spoken to as many connections as I could track down, and “forced” myself to drink with the local scribes to gauge their opinions, decisions need to be made.

One horse to win and one as an each way play seems well-earned after all the networking I have put in, though of course I have the luxury of betting here on any Europeans where I am hoping for bigger prices that they are offering back home.

The Gosden team seem pretty happy they have the best horse in the race in Ombudsman and I am inclined to agree, and talking to them and William Buick this morning there seemed an air of confidence that he will get the trip over this track on fast ground.

They have not seen the necessity to employ a pacemaker as it seems sure to be a truly run race from the off which will give him the chance to tuck in and settle before hoping he can still produce the acceleration needed in the home straight.

If he gets home, he wins, it really does seem as simple as that to me (if only), though that is clearly the biggest question that only he can answer.

I can’t call him value at 5/2 best price as I write but I do think he is the one to beat and will put my yen where my mouth is accordingly.

Calandagan would be an each way bet to nothing at 4/1 (if you can get a quarter the odds 1-3, but where is the fun in that, and my bigger priced each way option has to be Minnie Hauk (18/1).

She has had her excuses all year but bounced back to her best at Ascot and with the brilliant Ryan Moore in the saddle for the best trainer on the planet I can’t resist at that price, while (cheeky I know), I will also throw a couple of quid each way at Ethical Diamond.

He has a huge ask in this field I confess, but 100/1 is surely an insult for a Breeders’ Cup Turf winner, and all things are possible in the sport we all love.

Sean’s Suggestions:

Ombudsman to win

Minnie Hauk each way

Ethical Diamond each way to the smallest of stakes.

Horse photos credit Helen Edwards

Others credit Sean Trivass