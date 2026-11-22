GRAND SLAM OF DARTS – DAY EIGHT SUMMARY

Michael van Gerwen and Tom Sykes land nine-darters in epic quarter-final affair.

Van Gerwen averages almost 106 to topple Sykes and continue his resurgence.

Gian van Veen overcomes Nathan Aspinall 16-14 to seal his spot in the semi-finals.

The Dutch number one will now take on Van Gerwen in a fascinating last four tie.

Michael van Gerwen will take on Gian van Veen in the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts semi-finals after trading nine-darters with Tom Sykes on a historic night in Wolverhampton.

Day Eight of the £1m Premier event saw the quarter-final action conclude on a remarkable evening in the West Midlands, as Van Gerwen toppled Sykes in a Grand Slam classic.

Having produced a stellar display to dump out James Wade in round two, the Dutch superstar continued his resurgence with another inspired performance on Saturday evening.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was imperious from start to finish, averaging 105.84 and crashing in 14 maximums to end Sykes’ hopes of a fairytale triumph on debut.

Van Gerwen sent the WV Active Aldersley into raptures by striking perfection in the opening leg of the contest – his first televised nine-darter since November 2023.

The Dutch superstar led 3-2 at the first interval with a staggering 124 average, before Castleford newcomer Sykes hit back with a magnificent nine-darter of his own in leg six.

This marked only the second occasion in darting history where both players have landed nine-darters in the same televised match, after James Wade and Robert Thornton famously produced perfection at the 2014 World Grand Prix.

The ridiculous standard showed no sign of relenting as Sykes conjured a sensational 170 checkout to lead 5-4, before winning three of the next four legs to establish an 8-6 buffer.

Van Gerwen was undeterred, however, winning eight of the next nine legs to move to the cusp of victory at 14-9, with Sykes left staring down the barrel.

The Englishman hit back with successive legs to preserve his slender hopes, only for Van Gerwen to cap off a vintage display with 11 and 12-darters, sealing the deal with a clinical 84 kill on the bull.

“Tom is a phenomenal player, but I’m glad I was capable of what I did today,” reflected Van Gerwen, who will feature in his seventh Grand Slam semi-final on Sunday.

“I’ve been working really hard for this moment. I’ve had some tough times, but I’m also giving myself joy now and then the game can be so much easier.

“For everyone who has been doubting me, I’m still here, don’t worry! I’m never going to run away.”

Van Gerwen’s nine-dart exploits inevitably dominated the headlines, with the three-time World Champion producing perfection on Sky Sports for the first time since December 2012.

“It’s just one leg,” quipped the 37-year-old.

“I have never started a game with a nine-darter before in my life but I also had to do it, because if you see his scoring power in the beginning of the game, he was able to do anything.

“Of course it’s been hard. I have not been producing what I’m capable of, but today I think I played a fantastic game against an amazing player.”

Van Gerwen will now face fellow countryman Van Veen in a blockbuster semi-final showdown, after the Dutch number one defeated 2022 runner-up Nathan Aspinall 16-14 in a bruising battle.

The world number three punished a tentative start from Aspinall to race into a 4-0 lead, while a ruthless 121 checkout on the bull saw him extend his advantage to 7-2.

Aspinall responded in typically tenacious style to level at 12-12, yet Van Veen was up to the task, following up a 13-darter by pinning double eight to progress to his first Grand Slam semi-final.

“Nathan and I always have great battles,” reflected Van Veen, who has won his last five meetings against the Stockport star.

“It was always going to be a close game and I’m really happy with this win of course.

“I didn’t score that well today but Nathan didn’t either and he let me in. I think I need to play a lot better if Michael plays like he did tonight.

“That game was unbelievable but it’s all about tomorrow and I’ll be ready.

“Michael is a legend in the Netherlands so hopefully it’s going to be a great game.”

The Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts reaches its climax with Finals Day on Sunday, as the semi-finals take place in the afternoon session ahead of the evening’s showpiece.

Debutant Kevin Doets will go head-to-head with three-time champion Gerwyn Price in the opening semi-final tie, before Van Gerwen and Van Veen renew their rivalry on the big stage.

The 2026 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

2026 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts



Saturday November 21



2x Quarter-Finals



Michael van Gerwen 16-11 Tom Sykes (Michael van Gerwen & Tom Sykes hit nine-dart finishes)

Gian van Veen 16-14 Nathan Aspinall

Sunday November 22



Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)



2x Semi-Finals



Kevin Doets v Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen v Gian van Veen

Best of 31 legs

Evening Session (1930 GMT)



The Final



Best of 31 legs

Photos credit Kieran Cleeves/PDC