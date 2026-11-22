Kempton put on by far the most interesting card today in my view and if the fields hold up it should be decent entertainment for those who make the journey to the track.

If the opener at 12.25pm pans out as I expect/hope then we could have the perfect race for my suggestion but we shall see.

Thisonesforyou certainly impressed when making all to win by over four lengths at Warwick on his debut over hurdles earlier in the month but not only does he have to give 7lb or more away to all his rivals, but he is likely to be pressed for the pace by Nicky Henderson’s Australia filly Aukus who finished second at Hereford and gets a full stone from her rival.

Both are obviously on the shortlist here but if I get lucky they will go at it from a long way out and set the race up for something coming from off the pace.

Barbury Boy is my pick for Alan King after finishing second to the decent and odds-on Central Command at Plumpton who was rated 82 on the Flat but none of these were at that level over the summer, and if he is given a patient ride and allowed to pounce late on I can see him winning this.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Barbury Boy 12.25pm Kempton 5/2 most bookmakers

Photo credit Liesl King