GRAND SLAM OF DARTS FINALS DAY SUMMARY:

Gerwyn Price wins fourth Grand Slam of Darts title.

Price defeats Gian van Veen 16-11 in the final, ending a five-year TV ranking title drought.

The Welshman lands five ton-plus finishes to topple Van Veen – the most ever in a Grand Slam final.

Van Veen reached first TV ranking final since January with victory over Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals.

Gerwyn Price powered to a fourth Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts crown with a 16-11 victory over Gian van Veen in Wolverhampton on Sunday night.

Price – who prevailed in the tournament’s first three stagings at WV Active Aldersley – reclaimed the coveted Eric Bristow Trophy following an exhibition of big finishing in the West Midlands.

The Welshman landed five ton-plus checkouts – a new record in a Grand Slam final – to clinch the £200,000 top prize and celebrate his first televised ranking title since November 2021.

Price had eased through the round-robin phase with victories over Joe Hunt and Sebastian Bialecki, before accounting for Ryan Searle and Niko Springer to seal his spot at Finals Day.

Having survived a brace of match darts to sink Springer, Price ran out a 16-13 winner against Kevin Doets in the semi-finals to set up a blockbuster encounter against Dutch number one Van Veen.

There was little to separate the pair in the opening exchanges, but a six-leg rampage from Price midway through proceedings saw him return to the winner’s circle and celebrate his eighth individual Premier televised title.

“It’s amazing. I’ve had some close calls this year,” reflected Price, a runner-up at the World Matchplay, World Series Finals and World Grand Prix earlier this year.

“I was more nervous in this game than ever.

“I’ve lost so many finals, so it’s nice to keep the media off my back, and I’m going to Minehead next week with a major [title].

“The sweet thing is, in the last couple of years, whoever has won the Grand Slam has gone on to win the World Championship!

“I’ve played some good darts this year. I’ve reached the latter stages of so many tournaments and now I’ve finally got over the winning line.

“I’m chuffed to win this one, but I want the big one at the end of the year!”

Price struck the first decisive blow in Sunday’s showpiece with a terrific 150 checkout to lead 3-1, only for Van Veen to win four of the next five legs and edge ahead at 5-4.

However, the Welshman fired in a brilliant 145 combination on tops to restore parity, before punishing five missed darts at double from Van Veen in leg 15 to regain the initiative at 8-7.

That proved to be the defining moment in the contest, as Price then reeled off five consecutive legs – including a brutal tops-tops 100 finish – to lead 13-7 and move to the cusp of victory.

Van Veen responded by winning four of the next six to reduce the deficit to 15-11, but after landing a sensational 132 on the bull, Price ended his title drought with a clinical 118 outshot on tops.

“It’s been a very positive week but I’m very disappointed not to get over the line,” reflected Van Veen, who was featuring in his first Premier televised final since January’s World Championship.

“It was a very close game. He took out a lot of good finishes with me waiting and I missed a couple of chances, so I think the 16-11 was a flattering scoreline.

“Gezzy always puts you under pressure, he took his chances and that’s why he was the deserved winner today. Fair play to him.

“Gezzy is a fantastic player. He’s showing it week in week out and he’s lost so many finals on the tour this year so it was about time he got his first title!”

Van Veen had booked his spot in Sunday’s finale with a 16-11 success against fellow countryman Michael van Gerwen, who was also hunting a fourth Grand Slam title in Wolverhampton.

The former European Champion also accounted for 2022 runner-up Nathan Aspinall and European Championship finalist Martin Schindler en route to scooping the £100,000 runner-up prize.

However, Van Veen’s exploits have seen him regain second spot on the PDC Werner Rankings Ladder, while Price has climbed above Luke Humphries into third position.

Price will be eyeing further televised success next week, as the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals takes place at Butlin’s Minehead Resort from November 27-29.

Van Veen, Humphries and Van Gerwen will also headline, as a 64-player field compete in the final tournament before the 2026/27 Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

2026 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts



Sunday November 22



Afternoon Session



Semi-Finals



Gerwyn Price 16-13 Kevin Doets

Gian van Veen 16-11 Michael van Gerwen

Evening Session



The Final



Gerwyn Price 16-11 Gian van Veen

Photos credit Kieran Cleeves & Taylor Lanning/PDC