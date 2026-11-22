I am less convinced than some that Dan Skelton’s Take No Chances is the most reliable sort, but it still difficult to oppose her ahead of the 2.30pm at Kempton and frankly I am surprised she is not odds-on.

On official ratings she is 6lb better than Hollygrove Cha Cha yet that rival has to give her 4lb, effectively leaving her 10lb well in, and she should now be spot-on after two runs this season, a poor 12th at Chepstow and a last of three (but beaten less than two lengths) in the Grade Two West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby to Strong Leader.

That form is better than anything her rivals can muster between them, as is her second to Home By The Lee in the Liverpool Hurdle last season, though I would be far more confident if she had a better winning strike rate than one in five with far too many places for my liking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Take No Chances 2.30pm Kempton 5/4 most bookmakers

Photo credit Liesl King