*** Zenith Jet – 4.59 Sheffield

** Ballymac Bill – 3.26 Sheffield

* Salacresvictoria – 4.28 Towcester

Richie Taberner wasted no time getting Zenith Jet straight over six bends when he arrived on these shores, going under by a short head at Monmore over 630m on his English debut. The step up to 660m at Dunstall Park on his second start saw him score by seven lengths in a decent time, and despite not having a look here, he should be more than capable of landing this level of contest over the same distance.

There was a solid debut at Sheffield from Ballymac Bill last week, just lacking a little bit of middle pace in a race won in a decent time. He is entitled to come on plenty for that first viewing of the track, especially when looking at the chunk he improved from his first four bend trial at Newcastle to his second. A half-brother to Woltemade amongst others, he can make up into a decent type.

Salacresvictoria steps up to four bends for the first time since seasonal rest this afternoon at Towcester after a couple of sprinting wins to set her right. She clocked both 29.30 and 29.39 back in the summer when she was last over this sort of distance, with something similar making her the one they have to beat here.