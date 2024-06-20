Euros 5 Minutes with Michelle de Feo

With EURO 2024 now in full swing in Germany we thought it was only fair to treat our loyal Sport Readers to some sizzling hot FOOTY pics with Sport Babe Michelle De feo
Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Michelle De Feo
Q2. Where are you from? Essex Colchester
Q3. Age? 30
Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? None
Q5. Any piercings? None
Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I went to drama school first and then fell into modelling. Applied for a local photoshoot and then it went from there.
Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since the age of 18
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Have recently come back from a trip with my business partner where photographers shoot models in stunning locations abroad www.modelphotographyholidays.com
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes we have another one September in Portugal. Can’t wait!
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Mainly drum and bass and old school 90s.
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? My main hobby right now is wild swimming with a group called the blue tits.
Q12. Are you into video games? I love playing the Sims, GTA, and red dead.
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? LFC Liverpool.
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Scary move 2 it’s one that never gets old and always cracks me up.
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Italian of course (I am Italian, Irish and English after all )
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pina colada
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Always be happy and healthy.
Q18. Measurements? 34E size 8/10
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I don’t think I’ve ever had sex in a wild place. But I have done role play before and we filmed it too was kind of kinky.
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both depends what mood I am
Q21. Favourite sexual position? I don’t have a favourite but Doggy style, side ways or on top.
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I went to private school and nobody believes me because of what I do now.
Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? A TV extra which I absolutely love doing! Just wish I could do it more but unfortunately it’s just too unreliable.
Q24. What are your social media accounts?
@michelledefeomodel
Pics by Gavin Conlan
