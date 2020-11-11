Midweek 5 Minutes with Aviannah Élise

This week Sport readers we hot up this cold November day with TOP US BABE Aviannah Élise and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Aviannah is just fine with me, Thank you.

Q2. Where are you from? I am from La Jolla, California. I just moved to Miami, FL from Tampa, FL. I got to admit, it’s so beautiful.

Q3. Age? My Birthday is actually tomorrow, May 12th 1987. I will be 33 years old. But I swear I have the body of a 24 year old. Good genetics LOL

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have tons of tats, Heart on my ankle, My Husband’s Initials, Cheery Blooms, Koi Fish, Lotus on my left arm, Right arm is a Drago with fire and I forgot which flower is on my inner bicep. Under boob piece, Butterfly on my back and a Lilly on my left shoulder.

Q5. Any piercings? Yes, I have my septum pierced but I rarely wear jewelry in it. I out grew the look. I wear a retainer in it maybe one day a week.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I started out as a foot and hand model when I was 16 years old. I did my first implied nudity shoot around 19. I am waiting to see if I can take this next step in my career on camera.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? O gosh this will age me very much. If my first modeling gig was 16 years old and I’m almost 33, 17 years in the modeling game. I’m happy to have over 15 publications so far under my belt.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I just had publications in MAXIM x 2, FHM x 2 & PLAYBOY x 2. I also posed for a bunch of other smaller magazines. I hope I made the cover!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I am posing for PLAYBOY Australia soon and FHM Sweden again, Trying to get the cover in both! I am always working on a nude calendar. It will be my first one.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite band or artist? I listen to call kinds of music but mostly I would I listen to, 6LACK, MGk, K.A.A.N., Eminem, PLAZA, Joyner Lucas, Ollie, NF just to name a few.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love playing catch with the football In my backyard or at the park. Probably one of my favorite past times. I always love photography and taking pictures of models.

Q12. Are you into video games? O yes, I’ve been playing Pokémon Go on my phone since it came out. I played the game as a child and I feel like it relieves my stress. Sometimes I play some games but I always get pissed and quit. Once I broke a controller LOL.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favorite teams or persons? Baseball for sure, Dodgers Fan. Russell Martin #55 has always been my favorite no matter which team he was on. I even named my dog after him 9 year ago. I’m not a stalker I swear LOL.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favorite all-time movie? O gosh, this is actually a really hard question to answer. I would have to say the John Wick series since it felt realistic(ish)

Q15. Favourite type of food and favorite meal? Mexican food for sure. Tacos is one of my favorite meals with Fuzzy’s Taco Hot Sauce or Del Taco Hot Sauce. Making me hungry just thinking about it!

Q16. Favorite alcoholic drink? Mimosas with peach in it. Bottomless too is amazing! Most of the time I am alone and driving so unfortunately, I don’t get to drink as much as my stress level probably wants me too LOL.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be happy and content with whatever I have, except if it’s my boob size, obviously!

Q18. Measurements? 32G- 24- 36, Implants are 1100 cc, Its crazy to think my boobs weight 2.5lbs each

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex?. Ha, I was once dating this guy who let me ride him while he drove down the street. To be fair, we weren’t going very fast and I was the only one that was extremely drunk LOL.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or fuck? I love a little bit of both. Like spank me really hard but then tell me you love me. I like to think everyone wants a little side of love with their fucking.

Q21. Favorite sexual position? Doggy for sure – It is the best way to hit the spot just right.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have double jointed hips that I can pop out of place. Sometimes they come in handy in the bedroom. Other times it hurts if I walk too much, which who likes to walk anyway LOL.

Q23. What are you social media?

www.aviannahelise.com

Insta: @AviannahElise

onlyfans.com/aviannahelise

Twitter: @AviannahElise

Facebook: @AviannahElise