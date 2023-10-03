Hard Rock and Leo Messi Unveil First Ever Menu for Kids: The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu

London, October 3rd, 2023 – Hard Rock International, in partnership with global brand ambassador Leo Messi, is bringing “The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu” to participating Hard Rock Cafes worldwide, including those right here in the heart of London. Launching today at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus and Hard Rock Cafe London, this carefully crafted menu introduces a mouthwatering array of options, featuring the Messi X Burger and the Messi Golden Chicken Sandwich among other kid-friendly delights. What’s more, each meal comes with a special nod to the international football icon – a complimentary mini golden football toy, a collectible poster, an activity sheet, and stickers, promising an engaging and memorable dining experience for kids of all ages.

Leo Messi, renowned not only for his prowess on the pitch but also for his close relationship with his family, expressed his excitement about this partnership: “As a father of three, I have always had a special connection with kids. Now with my partners at Hard Rock, we will kick-off the new kids menu offering families a variety of tasty meals and a fun dining experience.”

Kids can now take a bite of greatness with Messi’s new menu, featuring an even larger range of options for kids to indulge in, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger, Hot Dog, Chicken Fingers, Mac & Cheese, Chicken Breast, Twisted ‘N’ Tasty Cavatappi Pasta, or Kid’s Salad Chillin’ with Chicken, alongside the signature Messi X Burger and Messi Golden Chicken Sandwich. Pair one of these mains with kid-approved sides like Fresh Fruit, Fries, or Veggies, and choice of beverage, for the ultimate kids’ meal.

“Adding ‘The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu’ to our already robust range of kid-friendly offerings at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus and Hard Rock Cafe London further expands upon the delicious options families and guests of all ages can choose from,” said James Russell-Jones, General Manager of Hard Rock Cafe London. “The excitement for our Messi Burger and Messi Chicken Sandwich has been unmatched so we’re thrilled to now give our little all-stars a menu of their very own to enjoy.”

Londoners can also take home some of the Messi magic via a new collection of Hard Rock X Messi 3.0 merchandise, for both kids and adults to enjoy. This includes a kid-sized version of the iconic Messi Chef’s Coat and a special mini football, available in the Rock Shop® at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus and Hard Rock Cafe London. A portion of proceeds from the mini footballs sold at the Rock Shops will be donated to kids’ charities around the world via the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.

“We know how much children and their parents alike look up to Leo and we’re proud to offer something wholesome for the whole family to enjoy while visiting our locations around the world” comments Chairman of Hard Rock International, Jim Allen.

For those looking to extend the fun, fans can scan a QR code to enter a 360-degree digital experience with Leo Messi himself. This interactive experience allows you to watch an AI-generated Messi enjoying the Messi Chicken Sandwich or greeting fans at the Hard Rock Cafe. Additionally, the 360 digital experience provides access to purchase the new retail options for kids and adults, a trivia game, wallpaper downloads, and more.

Reserve your seat and let your tastebuds score at Hard Rock Cafe London and Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus.

To view “The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu” and learn more about the “Greatness Happens Here” campaign, read the full release at https://news.hardrock.com/.