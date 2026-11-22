It was a brand new morning in camp and keen to seize the day, Claire sampled the jungle shower. Getting straight underneath the cold water stream, she shuddered at the cold temperature, holding her arms out and attempting to stay under it for as long as she could.

Post shower, Jack quizzed her on whether she thought she’d lost weight as Claire nodded and said: “Yeah, I’ve definitely lost a lot here” as she pointed to her midriff and added: “I can feel it in my back, you know the little things there…” she started gesturing along her lower back.

Leigh joked: “Your wings?”

Claire replied: “You know the little bits of skin that hang, you know those Shar Pei dogs, my back’s like a Shar Pei dog’s face!” As she noted: “I can feel one of the things gone!”

Following her morning wash, a bell rang in camp to signal Wayne and Claire as camp leader and deputy were allowed their one cup of tea of the day. Elated, they headed to the treehouse to enjoy their jungle brew.

As they cheersed their mugs, a delighted Wayne said: “I’ve never been so excited for a cup of tea.”

PREVIEW ALERT

Today, the twelve campmates learn they’ll be taking part in a brand new format titled ‘You Are The Star.’ AJ, Leomie, Jack and Sharky are dressed accordingly to take on- ‘Shooting Stars’ in a bid to win meals for camp.

LEIGH AND MARIELLA FACED ‘MUCKINGHAM PALACE’

That morning, it was revealed Leigh and Mariella would team up to take on the day’s Bushtucker trial, ‘Muckingham Palace.’

Leigh predicted: “It’s not going to be anything like Buckingham Palace!”

Ade said of the unlikely pairing: “I’m an optimist, but I really don’t know how it’s gonna play out with Mariella and Leigh. It could either be genius, that whole thing of opposites attracting, you know, or it could be complete carnage.”

Arriving at the trial clearing, Ant & Dec explained what they’d be taking on, gesturing behind them to Muckingham Palace- the jungle’s royal residence. Leigh would be placed inside the palace searching around various rooms for keys to unlock servant’s bells. Once unlocked, he’d have to ring the bell, meaning a star would be lowered to Mariella positioned on the balcony, who would need to collect it into her star bag.

As Leigh entered the palace hallway, Mariella stood in position on the balcony as molasses were poured onto her. Leigh searched around for his first key through various glass boxes, one containing lizards, another with toads and the third with worms where he successfully found his first key. Ringing the bell, Mariella collected their first star for camp. It wasn’t long before Leigh found the second key, unlocking a second star before moving on to the kitchen- full of fish guts, offal and rotten fruit and veg.

Meanwhile, for each star that was lowered, Mariella continued to be covered in crickets, cockroaches and more as she fought to release each star and get it in her bag.

In the kitchen, Leigh adopted a slightly unorthodox approach of putting his hand into a loaf of bread and using it as a protective glove to search the kitchen surfaces for a key.

A laughing Ant joked: “That’s probably one of the most genius ideas we’ve ever had on I’m A Celebrity…it’s like you’re Keith Lemon all over again.”

As Leigh laughed and said: “Bang tidy, oosh!”

Progressing to the drawing room, bathroom and throne room full of additional Bushtucker style surprises along the way, Leigh persevered to collect a grand total of eleven keys, equating to the eleven stars Mariella was able to retrieve from the balcony, meaning they’d be bringing home eleven meals for camp.

JOANNA DISCUSSED HER GAVIN & STACEY AUDITION

Talking about her audition for Gavin & Stacey with her fellow campmates, Joanna recollected: “I remember reading the script, Ruth and James had written it and I remember thinking this is me, she is me, I can do this.”

Explaining how she read some scenes for Ruth in her actual accent initially, Ruth had then told her Stacey was supposed to be from Cardiff. Joanna tried to put on the accent for the audition, but it had led to Ruth asking her: “What are you doing? Why are you talking like that?” When Joanna explained she was trying to put on a Cardiff accent, she recalled how Ruth had told her: “It sounds awful, just go back to doing what you were doing before. Just be you.”

After this, Joanna then spoke about her chemistry read with Mathew Horne, her initial observation of him was “he seemed really cool, and I thought I’m not cool and I’m just a nerd.”

When she got the call up to offer her the part, Joanna said: “I was working in a shoe shop in East Dulwich and I’d just missed out on getting the part in Dirty Dancing the musical”.

Explaining it was two weeks after the rejection from Dirty Dancing that the script came through for Gavin and Stacey. She said of the timings: “And so if I’d have got that, I never ever would have done it.”

This prompted Wayne to share his own tale of the famous Dirty Dancing lift: “Me and Coleen do it quite a bit when we’re out or we’re at a family party where we get the timing right and Coleen will run up to me and I’ll lift her up in the air. So for me it’s not that hard to do, I just have to make sure I don’t drop her because that wouldn’t be a good thing.”

IT HAD ‘BIN A HARD DAY’ FOR SHARKY, JOANNA AND LEOMIE

It was time for the day’s Jungle Hotline challenge, and Sharky, Joanna and Leomie headed out of camp to take part in Bin A Hard Day.’

Working as a relay team – and wearing high-vis jackets with extra-long litter-picker arms, they had to transport coloured bin bags up a hill and throw them into the correct coloured bin. Once each bin was filled, the lid would close. Once all bin lids were closed, the golden bin lid would open revealing the key to unlock the golden phone box.

Positioned closest to the bins, Sharky practised his aim, with his task being to throw the bin bags into the correct coloured bins, once Joanna and Leomie had passed the bin bags up the hill to him.

Getting into the rhythm, he successfully threw all ten bin bags into the correct bins. With the golden bin lid open, he then had to retrieve the key and open the lock for the phone box using only his long-litter pick metal arms.

Successfully unlocking the box, the celebrities had the chance to win chocolate rice cakes. However, the camp failed to correctly spell ‘Didgeridoo’ when asked by Kiosk Kev, meaning their possible treat was destroyed.

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV & ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV & ITVX.