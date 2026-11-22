A kinky PERV who Tim Meeham 49yo has been BANNED for an ESSEX nature reserve after he admitted OUTRAGING public decency at Basildon Magistrates Court following an incident back in March 2026 when whilst wearing a THONG he SHOVED A CARROT up his back passage in front of DISGUSTED dog walkers.

‘Stick A Carrot Up Your Arse’ sounds like a line form a SPITTING IMAGE song

A female dog-walker described the shocking encounter as having left her ‘upset’. However, Meehan, who previously shielded his face with a suit jacket while leaving court, got off with a fine after admitting to the act of outraging public decency.

At a previous hearing, Basildon Magistrates’ Court was told the woman who had been walking her dogs through Two Trees Island Nature Reserve when she first spotted the upper half of Meehan over a small hill.

Prosecutor Sara Thompson revealed back in August that the woman, who was alone at the time, recalled her dogs and “felt frightened”.

She turned around and made her way to a main path, where she came across Meehan once again,

An Unusual Male

“This time he had his back to her and something in his hand,” Ms Thompson said

“He then put it [the object] in his bum.”

The court heard from a second witness who told Meehan to pull his trousers back up, while a third individual was approached by the first dog-walker, who warned them of “an unusual male” in the area.

Meehan of Westcliff-on-Sea, has been ordered to pay £349 in compensation and must remain alcohol-free for 120 days after claiming to have been DRUNK when the incident occurred.

Your DAILY SPORT dreads to think what he’d get upto in the MIDDLE ISLE of ALDI with poor old KEVIN the Carrot?