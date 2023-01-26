SPORT: Tunis Challenge pt3 just announced for October… Registration opens 30 January.

The test, which will be held from October 11 to 20, will begin in Hammamet , where the administrative and technical verifications will also be completed, ending on the island of Djerba, where the traditional distribution of prizes will take place.

The first stage will take us from Hammamet to Tozeur and will start on the beach and we will have a journey of about 30 kilometers to embark on an unforgettable adventure. This stage will be an appetizer of what awaits us. In the second, which will end in Douz, we are already entering the desert and the sand and dunes of the Grand Erg Oriental will take center stage during three stages that are going to be spectacular .

One of the main novelties of this third edition will be that the third stage will end in Tembaine, in the heart of the Jebil National Park and where we will locate the already traditional camp . An area to discover for the Tunisie Challenge, full of challenges and where the bivouac will be in a dune area. The routes, as always, will be designed to be viable in each of the categories.

After Tembaine we will go to Matmata and the last stage, as usual, will end in Djerba, where another of the main novelties is planned . Just before reaching the finish line, there will be another route along the beach, about 10 km . With this, together with that of Hammamet, we will have two beach areas in this edition.

Finally, emphasize that we are looking for new places, different from those we have already passed. The configuration of the stages will be completely different from the ones we have carried out in the last editions . Few will be the parts that will be the same, with the premise of finding tracks and new areas that renew the spirit of adventure that presides over the Tunisie Challenge.