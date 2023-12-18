All Aboard The Express To Profit

I am never overly keen on tipping two horses from the same stable on the one day, but it was hard not to be impressed by East India Express on his hurdling bow at Kempotn when he only needed to be pushed out for a five lengths success.

Already a bumper winner at the same track on his only other start, the Milan gelding looks to be a horse going places based on that run, and as he looked as if he would improve both physically and mentally for the experience, he is hard to bet against this afternoon despite having to give weight away to all bar two of his rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win East India Express 2.35pm Newbury 2/1 most bookmakers