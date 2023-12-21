All-Weather Good-Thing?

One more for Saturday afternoon and it’s off to the all-weather at Lingfield where Twirling looks the proverbial good thing (famous last words) ahead of her handicap debut at 1.25pm.

The winner of two of her three starts for the Crisfords, including last time out at Kempton over this trip, she made all the running that day and has a small field that she could dominate here as well. She does have top-weight and a rating of 87 to try to shrug off, but there is every chance there is more improvement to come, though what odds we will get is open to question.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Twirling 1.25pm Lingfield 5/4 William Hill and Unibet