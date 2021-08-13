Andre Fabre Colt Looks To Step Up To Group Company At Deauville

Over in France, at Deauville to be precise, all eyes will be on a battle royal between Palace Pier, Alpine Star, and Poetic Flare, but there may yet be better value to be had in the opener at 12.58pm in the Group Three Prix Francis Boutin over the seven furlongs.

Other trainers refer to Andre Fabre as “God” for a reason, and although he can’t win every race or have a superstar every season, he does look as if he might have a decent sort on his hands in Never Dies.

The son of No Nay Never was easy to back on his debut at Chantilly before running a solid second to stab,e companion and favourite Mathletic early last month, and he showed the benefit of that education with an emphatic four length success at Compiegne on his only other start.

The form of that race isn’t easy to assess just yet, and I really hope for a big run from Stan Moore’s The Wizard Of Eye (good luck Stan), but with the genius Mickael Barzalona in the saddle for owner Moussa Mbacke, we should go close at least despite the complexity of the field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Never Dies 12.58pm Deauville 2/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and others.