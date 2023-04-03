Galloper Looks Good To Get Off The Mark

With heavy ground likely at Nottingham now is possibly not the time to try second guessing the fitness of those returning to action on the Flat, and common sense suggests we focus our attentions on either the back-end of the jumps season, or those on the all-weather who have had recent runs.

That leads me straight to the 4.00pm at Wincanton where the improving Gallopade may be the best chance of a winner today assuming he continues on his upward curve.

The winner of both his bumpers at Fakenham and Taunton, he has had three starts over hurdles without success but seems to be getting the hang of things at last with a third and a second at Ludlow on his last two starts, and only beaten half a length last month.

Nailed close home after too many mistakes that day he does need to brush up on his hurdling skills but this looks a pretty winnable contest and one where connections will expect an easy victory.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gallopade 4.00pm Wincanton Evens most bookmakers