German Raider Fully Primed For Lingfield

It really is all about Lingfield once again this afternoon with their high class (decent prize money) card one of the best on a sabbath I have seen for some time.

The bumper that opens the card looks as interesting as any, but word on the street has it that German trainer Andreas Wohler has a decent sort on his hands in Ascot winner Estacas, who has been gelded since his only winning start.

This is a tough race to win and there are a host of dangers, but his highly experienced trainer seems supremely confident about is chances, and that will do for me today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Estacas 12.50pm Lingfield 9/4 Bet365