Godolphin Runner May Be Group Class

Something at a shorter price to round off the weekend as Saeed Bin Suroor sends Mutafawwig to the 2.35pm at Chelmsford for just his third career start at the age of five.

A maiden winner at Doncaster over six furlongs back in August 2019 he was then absent until he reappeared at Kempton over the mile for a fairly comfortable front running success.

The fact that Godolphin kept him in training suggests they have always thought a fair bit of him, and with improvement likely after his first run in so long, and the cobwebs blown away, he may well make his handicap debut a winning one despite a far from generous opening mark of 102 (for winning a Kempton novice – harsh).

The suspicion is that they think he is better than that, and he does already hold an entry at Listed level, and if he tries to make the running dropped back a furlong here it is hard to see any of his rivals overhauling him close home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mutafawwig 2.35pm Chelmsford 11/10 Sky Bet, Paddy Power and others