Hit The Jackpot At Hereford

With the Irish seemingly coming to plunder all our major prizes once again this season the British trainers need to pick up what they can at the smaller meetings, though I suspect Paul Nicholls has loftier ambitions for the unraced Jackpot Des Bordes, a 120,000 Euros son of Vision d’Etat related to plenty of winners in France.

Not being aimed too highly for his bumper debut, that kindness will hopefully be repaid with an easy victory while bigger and better races remain on the not too distant horizon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jackpot Des Bordes 3.45pm Hereford Evens most bookmakers