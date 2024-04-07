Hopefully On Target

Kuwaitya is the obvious choice ahead of the 4.00pm at Lingfield after her debut second at Newcastle and I am rather hoping they send her off a short priced favourite to go one better.

She has an experience edge after only going under by half a length that day but the word from the Newmarket gallops suggests that Target Man is well forward and may be the one to be on.

A son of Earthlight and related to some useful sorts in the USA, he cost Amo Racing 325,000 Guineas as a yearling and he “only” needs to win this race and another 65 of the same value, and he will have paid back his purchase price!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Target Man 4.00pm Lingfield Evens Bet365, William Hill, and Unibet