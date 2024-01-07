I’m Backing Bertie

As I was supposed to be at Market Rasen for a Horseracing Bettors Forum meeting (which we called off because of the weather) I ought to give them a touch of publicity with a selection, and on this occasion that will be Grand Albert in the maiden hurdle at 1.40pm.

A point-to-point winner at Oldcastle in Ireland in April last year, he changed hands for £120,000 at the Cheltenham sales shortly after, and debuted over hurdles at Bangor last month. Tried over just over two miles, which although he (unsurprisingly) found too short for him, he did well to run on to be beaten less than a length after being hampered a furlong out, but this trip will hopefully see him in a better light, with victory expected by connections.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Grand Albert 1.40pm Market Rasen 7/4 Bet365, William Hill, and 888sport.com