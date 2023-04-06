Its A Fair Cop!

As its Easter and not just any old Friday, we will have a third suggestion for the races today when I am hoping a good afternoon for Andrew Balding turns in to a great one with Desert Cop in the 1.50pm, though each-way may be the sensible way to play him here.

A typical stable slow-burner, it took him three races to get off the mark but he is held in high regard at home by all accounts, and made all for an easy success last time out at Kempton.

I am rather hoping the relatively small field will negate the effects of a low draw which is not in his favour, though he may not be able to get to the early lead here and a bit of patience from jockey Oisin Murphy may be the order of the day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Desert Cop 1.50pm Newcastle 20/1 Paddy Power and Betfair