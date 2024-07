The 3.10pm at Yarmouth this afternoon isn’t much of a contest, but that won’t bother the connections of Hettie Jack who will be hoping they have found another race the daughter of Havanan Gold can win.

Successful at Goodwood ibn a Class Three seller in June, she followed that with a head second to the odds-on Cayman Tai at Ffos Las and a repeat of that may be more than enough in this field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hettie Jack 3.10pm Yarmouth 6/4 Bet365