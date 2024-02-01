Kestrel Could Swoop

With no offence intended to young jockey James Turner, it looked as if he went off too fast on board Kestrel Valley at Hereford in December, and she paid the price when weaking into fourth that day. Prior to that she had won with ease at the same track, and she followed that with a 20 length romp at Ludlow, and if she remains in that sort of form, an added 7lb from the handicapper may not stop another big run.

Sam Twiston-Davies rides for father Nigel this afternoon, though if Blackjack Magic has ironed out his jumping issues, it could be some battle between the pair.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kestrel Valley 3.45pm Sandown 8/1 Bet365