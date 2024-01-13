Massini My Main Man

Ryan Mania is one of my favourite jockeys, and if he can keep Massini Man on his feet for the 1.50pm, then he is another with a solid each way chance today. Third on his return to action over an inadequate two miles at Carlisle, he was going well enough over course and distance last time out to suggest he would have been involved in the finish before falling two out.

He had made a few mistakes before that despite 17 previous starts over fences, and will need to jump better to win here, but he drops in class and could go well at a reasonable price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Massini Man 1.50pm Kelso 4/1 most bookmakers