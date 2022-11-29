Old Timer May Have One Final Hoorah In Him

Off North to Haydock for our second selection when I have come down on the side of Blaklion in the Veterans Chase at 3.07pm. Now a 13 year old this is probably his last season, yet trainer Dan Skelton reports him to be in rude health ahead of his first start since pulling up at Bangor earlier in the month.

At his peak (which was admittedly back in 2018) he would pick these up and carry them, and although expecting that level again is a fairytale, he may have one more big run in him, perhaps a place at a half-decent price off this mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Blaklion 3.07pm Haydock 13/2 William Hill