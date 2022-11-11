Roger – Over And Out

One more at Cheltenham for our Sunday trio, and I will finish off with the bumper that closes proceedings at 4.00pm. Eight of the 14 declared won last time out so something has to give here, and with a long list of Irish raiders, the early markets may prove a guide worth following.

I don’t have that luxury sadly, but on form I will take Roger Pol as the one I think they all have to beat. Second in a point-to-point at Ballingarry, the winner was sold for 180,000Gns suggesting the experts think the form has some substance to it, and so it proved when my selection won his first bumper at Worcester when running on strongly late on.

The expected early pace here can only help to bring his stamina in to play, and although I suspect he will be better over further once he is sent hurdling, he may be able to run these down late on, or at least hit one of the places.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Roger Pol 4.00pm Cheltenham 9/2 William Hill and Bet Victor