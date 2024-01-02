Say Hello To Tara

The connections of Hill Of Tara may be the few out there praying for more rain after the Kayf Tara gelding showed his liking for softer ground with three wins from four starts on heavy ground at Ffos Las, Southwell, and most recently Haydock. He was always in charge in that Conditional Jockeys handicap hurdle over three miles plus, winning by close to four lengths unchallenged despite a couple of mistakes.

Put up 7lb by the handicapper for future races after that win, he gets in here without a penalty and is effectively well in at the weights today, and if he takes to the going come race time, he could well make all and come home alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hill Of Tara 3.28pm Hereford 7/4 Bet365