TOP EIGHT PROGRESS AFTER AN ENTHRALLING AFTERNOON AT THE PDC MINEHEAD

The world’s top eight players advanced to the fifth round of the 2023 Cazoo UK Open on Friday, as two former champions crashed out on a dramatic opening day in Minehead.

The tournament’s opening day at Butlin’s Minehead Resort saw 126 matches played across eight stages on a frantic Friday at the annual festival of darts.

The first four rounds took place across two sessions, as the 158-player field was whittled down to 32 by the conclusion of Friday’s action.

Two-time runner-up Gerwyn Price produced an imperious display to end the fairy-tale run of teenage debutant Thomas Banks, one of two 16-year-old Rileys Amateur Qualifiers to reach round four.

Banks overcame Graham Hall and Conor Heneghan before succumbing 10-3 to Price, who averaged 103 and posted seven maximums to cap off an outstanding performance in Friday evening’s curtain-raiser.

Meanwhile, Luke Littler – who came through the Rileys Chorlton Qualifier on his 16th birthday – claimed a hat-trick of superb wins before bowing out in round four against Adam Gawlas, despite averaging over 100.

Three-time UK Open winner Michael van Gerwen defied a spirited rally from Dave Chisnall to seal his spot in Saturday’s fifth round, firing in a timely 11-darter to wrap up a 10-8 success.

“It wasn’t an easy draw against Dave, but you need to make sure you win and I did that,” reflected Van Gerwen, who comes into Minehead fresh from back-to-back nightly wins in the Premier League.

“I don’t often have a lot of luck in the UK Open, but you have to produce your A-game, whoever you’re drawn against.

“I am winning games without playing well and that gives you confidence. That’s the only thing that matters at the moment.”

Reigning champion Danny Noppert also advanced courtesy of a 10-8 victory, defying a valiant fightback from Jim Williams to come out on top in a high-quality affair.

World Champion Michael Smith – a runner-up in last year’s event – advanced in more serene style, averaging 101 and converting three ton-plus finishes in a 10-4 rout of Ian White.

“It was difficult being up there against one of my best mates and my practice partner, but I had a job to do,” admitted Smith, who has been struggling with a wrist injury in the last week.

“Ian made it 4-7 and he had darts for 5-7. If that had gone in, it could have been a different story, but I took out the 124 on the bull and then the 167 and 100 followed.

“I pulled it out from somewhere. Ian is a really good friend, but I wouldn’t have been happy if I’d lost that match and hopefully I can go all the way now.”

Peter Wright returned to winning ways in a dramatic showdown against Stephen Bunting, firing in a 14-dart break to win a last-leg shoot-out, after Bunting missed double 12 for a nine-darter in the penultimate leg.

Masters champion Chris Dobey also missed double 12 for a nine-darter in his 10-6 victory over Ryan Searle, averaging 102 to join his fellow Premier League stars Dimitri Van den Bergh and Jonny Clayton in the last 32.

Van den Bergh dispatched World Championship semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens 10-5 in his opener, while Clayton defied nine 180s from European Champion Ross Smith to prevail in a deciding-leg thriller.

Nathan Aspinall secured his first UK Open win since lifting the title in 2019 as all eight Premier League players progressed to round five, with Aspinall recovering from 7-3 and 9-7 adrift to deny Alan Soutar.

Two-time winner Raymond van Barneveld was one of two former champions to depart the tournament at the fourth round stage, after being edged out in a last-leg decider by 2018 World Champion Rob Cross.

Meanwhile, 2018 winner Gary Anderson produced the performance of the night to account for three-time champion James Wade, averaging almost 105 and crashing in eight 180s to close out a 10-8 victory.

On the outside boards, 2021 runner-up Luke Humphries overcame World Cup winner Damon Heta in a last-leg decider, after Joe Cullen had underlined his credentials to see off Irish newcomer Dylan Slevin.

Elsewhere, 2014 champion Adrian Lewis stormed through to round five, following up a whitewash win over Joe Murnan by averaging 102 to ease past Canada’s Matt Campbell.

Brendan Dolan reeled off five straight legs from 9-5 down to stun 2007 runner-up Vincent van der Voort, who saw his compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode come through a topsy-turvy tussle against Krzysztof Ratajski.

Jeffrey de Zwaan and Karel Sedlacek were the only two players who began their campaigns in round one to advance to Saturday’s action, while veteran trio Steve Beaton, Mervyn King and Richie Burnett also progressed.

Luke Woodhouse was one of Friday’s stand-out performers, posting ton-plus averages in emphatic wins over Josh Rock and Jelle Klaasen to seal his spot in Saturday’s draw, dropping just four legs in the process.

The draw for the fifth round was made live on the Main Stage at the conclusion of Friday night’s action, with reigning champion Noppert pitted against William O’Connor, in a repeat of last year’s semi-finals.

Van Gerwen will take on his compatriot Martijn Kleermaker, with world number one Smith up against Humphries in an eye-catching tussle.

Elsewhere, Price plays De Zwaan, Anderson faces a resurgent Kim Huybrechts, and Wright will meet former World Championship quarter-finalist Callan Rydz.

At the conclusion of the fifth round, the draw will be made for the sixth round – which will take place across two stages on Saturday evening.

The remaining eight players will then return to compete for the £110,000 top prize on Sunday, as the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place on a bumper day of action.

Main Stage matches across the event will be broadcast live on ITV3 or ITV4 for UK viewers, through the PDC’s international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

Stage Two action on Saturday will be streamed exclusively for all PDCTV Subscribers worldwide, with commentary from Dan McCarthy and Paul Nicholson.

In addition, matches from Stages Three and Four will be live on PDCTV on Saturday, with every match of this year’s tournament broadcast live for the first time in UK Open history.

2023 Cazoo UK Open

Friday March 3

Afternoon Session

First Round

Luke Littler 6-0 Nick Fullwell

Jelle Klaasen 6-2 Josh Payne

Gian van Veen 6-4 Robert Owen

James Richardson 6-4 Thibault Tricole

Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-3 Lukas Wenig

Joshua Richardson 6-4 Sebastian Bialecki

Jurjen van der Velde 6-4 Brett Claydon

Geert Nentjes 6-5 Christian Kist

Arron Monk 6-5 Vladimir Andersen

Dan Read 6-5 Callum Loose

Conor Heneghan 6-2 Daniel Lee

Graham Hall 6-4 Jeffrey Sparidaans

Daniel Klose 6-3 Jacques Labre

Karel Sedlacek 6-2 Harry Lane

Adam Warner 6-2 Andy Jenkins

Graham Usher 6-4 Noel Grant

Niels Zonneveld 6-2 Nathan Girvan

Michael Flynn 6-4 Jonathan Wynn

Robbie Knops 6-2 Callum Goffin

Nick Kenny 6-5 Pascal Rupprecht

Jitse Van der Wal 6-5 Jarred Cole

Jim McEwan 6-1 Danny Lauby

Jim Moston 6-4 Kenny Neyens

Dylan Slevin 6-0 Maik Kuivenhoven

Gary Davey 6-4 Lee Evans

Christopher Holt 6-3 Danny van Trijp

Darren Webster 6-4 Dom Taylor

Lewis Gurney 6-5 Darryl Pilgrim

Owen Roelofs 6-3 Stuart White

Stephen Burton 6-5 Adam Smith-Neale

Second Round

Danny Jansen 6-4 Bradley Brooks

Connor Scutt 6-3 Jimmy Hendriks

Richie Burnett 6-2 James Richardson

Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Keegan Brown

Kevin Doets 6-4 Jules van Dongen

Luke Littler 6-2 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Matt Campbell 6-4 Christopher Holt

Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-3 Daniel Klose

Mickey Mansell 6-4 Jose Justicia

Cameron Menzies 6-2 Jim Moston

Ted Evetts 6-2 Jim McEwan

Lewis Gurney 6-5 Stephen Burton

James Wilson 6-0 Luc Peters

Damian Mol 6-4 Gary Davey

Dan Read 6-4 Brian Raman

Owen Roelofs 6-3 Joshua Richardson

Richard Veenstra 6-1 Jamie Clark

Darren Webster 6-5 Tony Martinez

Conor Heneghan 6-5 Nick Kenny

Thomas Banks 6-3 Graham Hall

Nathan Rafferty 6-2 Kevin Burness

Graham Usher 6-5 John O’Shea

Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-3 Geert Nentjes

Jelle Klaasen 6-1 Ricardo Pietreczko

Radek Szaganski 6-3 Krzysztof Kciuk

Gian van Veen 6-5 Scott Waites

Jurjen van der Velde 6-4 Ronny Huybrechts

Karel Sedlacek 6-1 Michael Flynn

Ross Montgomery 6-5 Adam Warner

Dylan Slevin 6-4 Shaun Wilkinson

George Killington 6-1 Jitse Van der Wal

Robbie Knops 6-0 Arron Monk

Third Round

Adrian Lewis 6-0 Joe Murnan

Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Josh Rock

Simon Whitlock 6-3 Ross Montgomery

Florian Hempel 6-3 Jamie Hughes

Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Boris Krcmar

Steve Beaton 6-4 Connor Scutt

Jelle Klaasen 6-5 Scott Williams

William O’Connor 6-2 Devon Petersen

Danny Jansen 6-1 Lewy Williams

Kevin Doets 6-3 Radek Szaganski

Adam Gawlas 6-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Luke Littler 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Mike De Decker 6-5 Ryan Joyce

Ian White 6-2 Cameron Menzies

Jim Williams 6-3 Gian van Veen

Dylan Slevin 6-2 Robbie Knops

Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Steve Lennon

Martin Lukeman 6-4 Dan Read

George Killington 6-5 Madars Razma

Richie Burnett 6-1 Jurjen van der Velde

Mensur Suljovic 6-3 Mickey Mansell

Keane Barry 6-3 Damian Mol

Matt Campbell 6-1 Jeff Smith

Karel Sedlacek 6-1 Lewis Gurney

Nathan Rafferty 6-5 Ryan Meikle

Andrew Gilding 6-2 Darren Webster

Darius Labanauskas 6-3 Niels Zonneveld

Ted Evetts 6-3 Owen Roelofs

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Ricky Evans 6-5 Graham Usher

Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-5 James Wilson

Thomas Banks 6-2 Conor Heneghan

Evening Session

Fourth Round

Gerwyn Price 10-3 Thomas Banks

Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Dave Chisnall

Michael Smith 10-4 Ian White

Gary Anderson 10-8 James Wade

Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-5 Gabriel Clemens

Rob Cross 10-9 Raymond van Barneveld

Jonny Clayton 10-9 Ross Smith

Peter Wright 10-9 Stephen Bunting

Jose de Sousa 10-8 Darius Labanauskas

Luke Woodhouse 10-2 Jelle Klaasen

Martijn Kleermaker 10-6 George Killington

Karel Sedlacek 10-4 Mensur Suljovic

Adam Gawlas 10-8 Luke Littler

Adrian Lewis 10-4 Matt Campbell

William O’Connor 10-1 Jermaine Wattimena

Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-8 Krzysztof Ratajski

Jeffrey de Zwaan 10-9 Danny Jansen

Mervyn King 10-7 Keane Barry

Ted Evetts 10-8 Nathan Rafferty

Danny Noppert 10-8 Jim Williams

Joe Cullen 10-7 Dylan Slevin

Martin Schindler 10-7 Simon Whitlock

Callan Rydz 10-7 Daryl Gurney

Kim Huybrechts 10-8 Mike De Decker

Kevin Doets 10-9 Martin Lukeman

Richie Burnett 10-9 Florian Hempel

Steve Beaton 10-4 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Brendan Dolan 10-9 Vincent van der Voort

Chris Dobey 10-6 Ryan Searle

Andrew Gilding 10-5 Ricky Evans

Nathan Aspinall 10-9 Alan Soutar

Luke Humphries 10-9 Damon Heta

Cazoo UK Open

Fifth Round Schedule

Saturday March 4 (1245 GMT)

Main Stage

Gerwyn Price v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Michael Smith v Luke Humphries

Martijn Kleermaker v Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright v Callan Rydz

Stage Two

William O’Connor v Danny Noppert

Kim Huybrechts v Gary Anderson

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Nathan Aspinall

Mervyn King v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Stage Three

Richie Burnett v Ted Evetts

Adrian Lewis v Martin Schindler

Joe Cullen v Karel Sedlacek

Jonny Clayton v Jose de Sousa

Stage Four

Adam Gawlas v Kevin Doets

Luke Woodhouse v Andrew Gilding

Chris Dobey v Brendan Dolan

Steve Beaton v Rob Cross

