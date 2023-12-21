Well-Handicapped Option Stays For Ever

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
38
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

Plenty (too much?) racing this Saturday with meetings up and down the Country, but I am happy enough with my picks in the run up to Christmas. Starting off at Haydock and the 1.30pm, a proper staying chase where stamina and jumping is the name of the game as it should be at this time of year.

Credo was only a length behind Famous Bridge here last time out, yet he meets that rival on 3lb better terms this afternoon which must give him every chance of reversing that form. Add in the fact that the early betting sees my suggestion at nearly twice the price of his old rival and I think we may have a spot of value to go to war with here with each way the sensible option and a place meaning we won’t lose any money on the bet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Credo 1.30pm Haydock 5/1 Bet365

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here