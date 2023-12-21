Well-Handicapped Option Stays For Ever

Plenty (too much?) racing this Saturday with meetings up and down the Country, but I am happy enough with my picks in the run up to Christmas. Starting off at Haydock and the 1.30pm, a proper staying chase where stamina and jumping is the name of the game as it should be at this time of year.

Credo was only a length behind Famous Bridge here last time out, yet he meets that rival on 3lb better terms this afternoon which must give him every chance of reversing that form. Add in the fact that the early betting sees my suggestion at nearly twice the price of his old rival and I think we may have a spot of value to go to war with here with each way the sensible option and a place meaning we won’t lose any money on the bet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Credo 1.30pm Haydock 5/1 Bet365