World Pool Weekend From Dubai Sees Huge Money Up For Grabs

Following on from a record-setting Saudi Cup night in Riyadh last week, Super Saturday at Meydan Racecourse will be the fourth World Pool event of 2023 this Saturday.

The Saudi Cup set a 2023 record for the highest single-race turnover, with the $20m feature totalling HK$48,388,160 (approx. $6.2m), while Lightning Stakes Day at Flemington and Met Day at Kenilworth both posted strong figures earlier this year.

World Pool’s Super Saturday turnover in 2022 rose to HK$205.9million (approx. $26.2m), and there will again be six bet types – Win, Place, Quinella, Quinella Place (Swinger), Forecast (Exacta) and Tierce (Trifecta) – available with totes across more than 20 countries for all bar the first of the nine scheduled races.

Racing fans in Hong Kong have an extra incentive to follow the event this year, with representation from the Caspar Fownes-trained Senor Toba in the G2 Dubai City Of Gold and Douglas Whyte-trained Russian Emperor in the G1 Jebel Hatta.

Once again, World Pool will name a Moment of the Day at Meydan on Saturday, with the winning horse’s groom collecting a cheque for HK$40,000 ($5,000) and entering the chance to win a VIP trip to Hong Kong by being crowned World Pool Moment of the Year.

Dubai World Cup night (25 March) will be the fifth and final World Pool event of Q1.