You Are Never Too Old To Try Something New

Just the one meeting over the jumps this afternoon when Hereford will see the return to action of up and coming chaser Feuille De Lune, the winner of five in a row now, four point-to-points and a Hunter chase at Cheltenham in April.

The eight-year-old mare has since switched stables from Kelly Morgan to Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero for a shot at the big time, and if they have her fully fit and primed to go, she may well prove way too classy for all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Feuille De Lune 2.30pm Hereford 4/1 Bet365 and William Hill