A Beginners Guide to Domination

BDSM is as personal as it gets in the bedroom, so it can be as intimidating as it is exciting. It might have been a bedroom taboo in the past but now it’s common practice for even the most unsuspecting people. Once you have found the right dance partner, you might never go back to having vanilla preferences again.

We spoke to Bed Domination Escortswho provided us with a guide to BDSM and fetish play. Domination taps into the deeper parts of your brain and plays on control. Everyone sits somewhere on the spectrum of control, it’s just about pinning down where. You can favour the dominant side or the submissive and even switch between the two, so let’s look at the different approaches.

Submissive

Submissives are masochistic in nature, meaning they enjoy receiving punishment, pain and humiliation from their dominant partner. You’ll get a kick out of giving up control of your mind and body to serve your commanding dom.

Dominant

For sadists, it’s all about delivering the punishment to the other party. If you’re a dominant, you’ll take great enjoyment in having your sub obey your every command. This role is about taking control and having someone be completely subservient to you.

Different Domination Kinks

It takes two to tango, and domination requires at least one person to fulfil each role. What you get up to, however, is entirely up to you. Domination is anything you make it, and the list of potential activities is unlimited. Let’s look at some common kinks to get you started though.

Bondage is one way to guarantee that your sub stays in place. This can be done by any means from silk handcuffs to strong ropes, leaving plenty of opportunity to get creative and sadistic. Bondage is a thrill from both sides of the domination dynamic as one partner has their movement restricted while the other controls it.

Impact play goes all the way from light to extreme in domination and takes many forms, just like bondage. It can be anything from a whip, a slap or a light spank that gets you going. Impact play releases endorphins as the whip or bare hand hits your skin to sting your pain receptors, which is why domination usually involves some form of impact

A final kink to consider is the verbal side of domination. Communication makes sure that no one goes too far, but it can form part of the kink. It’s common for dominants and submissive to both engage in some form of verbal humiliation or dirty talk at least, so domination isn’t just about physical obedience – it’s everything.

How to Start Domination with a Partner

It can be a touchy subject butopening to your partner about engaging in new kinks is a start. You could start by asking them about their own unexplored kinks before broaching the subject of your own. You will become closer and see a different side to each other inside and outside of the bedroom after starting domination. The only drawback is you might not be fully versed in the right techniques to use.

How to Start Domination with a Professional

Alternatively, you could hire a professional dominatrix to start exploring with. This at least guarantees that you’re in the capable hands of a mistress with years of experience. With the amount of choice, you have in domination, you could be better off placing your trust in a professional who knows which strings to pull and when to pull them.

Try Domination Today

The only way to find out about domination is to give it a go yourself. It’s all about experimenting and pushing boundaries to find out more about yourself and your partner. Switch between dominant and submissive to see which feels more natural and get to know your deep subconscious.