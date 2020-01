Silvio Horta, the creator of award-winning comedy show Ugly Betty, has been found dead.

The 45-year-old TV writer and producer was found dead in a motel room in Miami on Tuesday.

According to Variety Horta died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound and his death is being treated as a suicide.

But while a representative for the award-winning Miami-born writer confirmed his death they declined to comment on the circumstances.