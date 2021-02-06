Mum from Devon HAS IT OFF after launching custom DILDO printing business

A 28yo mum of 6 from Exeter has stuck it rich after starting a HOMEBASED business during LOCKDOWN selling custom DILDOS and ones modelled on DICK PICS she’d been sent online.

Janice told Daily Sport “Well I was SKINT as I’d lost my JOB as a STRIPPER because of LOCKDOWN and thought how can I make money out of the idiots sending me PICS of their DICKS, so I bought a 3D printer and the rest is history so to speak.”

Janice who got BANNED from stuffy CRAFTING sites like ETSY and Not on the High Street has since had the last laugh, as since January 2021 she has been FLOODED with orders for VALENTINES DAY DICKS.

It would seem guys up and down the country are getting 3D models of their MANHOOD done to send to the love of their life this year.

Well SPORT READERS as the rhyme goes Roses are red, Dildos are pink……..