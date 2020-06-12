Shops introduce FAT TAX as lockdown gets eased further

Daily Sport has learned that HIGH STREET shops battered by the Coronavirus pandemic are looking to recoup losses by HIKING prices on larger sizes as most shoppers will have put on weight in LOCKDOWN.

The price rises DUBBED the FAT TAX by consumer groups are set to start from next week when shops start to re-open on our high streets.

24st Sport Reader Dave from Durham told Daily Sport “What a F**king liberty, I’ve cut down since LOCKDOWN with no pubs or kebabs.”

Well if as many retailers as expected introduce the price rises people might be fat but they’re going to have a very SLIM wallet.